Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says there is ‘no doubt’ Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time after the Argentine legend inspired his side to a 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Julian Alvarez was fouled by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and went on to set up Argentina’s third goal for Manchester City forward with a stunning run and cross.

Alvarez also scored a fine solo effort as Argentina set up a return to Lusail Stadium to face the winner between France and Morocco in the Final of the tournament.

“Sometimes as Argentinians, it could look like of course we say [Messi is the greatest of all time] because we are Argentinians,” Scaloni said afterwards. “And maybe we are selfish, maybe it’s something that you say as an Argentinian.

“But I don’t have any doubt. I’ve been saying this for a long time, together with my technical stuff. And I have the whole privilege — I am honoured to be able to train him, to see him playing. And it is something exciting, because every time you see him play, it’s a huge source of motivation for his teammates, for the people of Argentina, and for the whole world. So there is nothing left to say about Messi, it is a privilege to have him in this squad.”