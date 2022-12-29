To increase worship participation and encourage a sense of community in its host communities, NNPC E&P and NOSL, recently handed over two renovated worship centers; Mount Zion Lighthouse Full Gospel Church and Christ Apostolic Church with good architectural structures to the churches in Atabrikang, Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

The renovation work included painting and flooring jobs for both churches while the companies also distributed rice and wine, and extended financial assistance to 40 youth clubs and bodies, and provided end-of-year grants to the people of Iko town.

At the event, Group Captain (retd) Etete Ekpo, Base Manager, NOSL, said comprehensive social infrastructure in the creation of cohesive and vibrant communities has been a long-term goal for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL), adding that the companies believe in nurturing the communities with much-needed support.

“Renovating the worship centers is our way to show love for the people of Iko town. We aim to do such development work for a long time. We are constantly tracking our activities and want to see the overall progress of our host communities”.

“Improving the quality of life of the communities, supporting the local bodies, and creating a pleasant atmosphere is extremely important for building a growth-centric neighborhood. Spreading happiness through development activities always creates long-term goodwill, which is why NNPC E&P and NOSL have taken up a perpetual approach to uplift the host communities”.

“NNPC E&P and NOSL are firmly committed to supporting the host communities by extending sustainable development programs and creating a better and natural future for their host communities”.

Responding to the generous gesture, Mr. Obong Emmnuel Peter, Village Head of Atabrikang 2 said, “Today’s contribution is extremely generous and speaks a lot about NNPC E&P’s and NOSL’s aspirations to develop the communities. The renovation work is much needed for the advancement of the people who visit the church. I thank the management of both companies for extending their support,” he added.