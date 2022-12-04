Delegations at the Public Health event

In a bid to deliver a healthy society which they believe will result into a sustainable society, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) recently launched a healthcare drive to uplift the people of their host communities through a public health drive at Tevoli Hotel, Eket,

At the event, Group Captain (retd) Etete Ekpo, Base Manager, NOSL said,“the medical equipment distributed will help people streamline their lifestyle. He added that the medical items will not only add value to their lives but also send out a positive message to all the Local Government Areas.

Delivering quality healthcare services is a long-term vision of NNPC E&P and NOSL. Both NNPC E&P and NOSL strive to upgrade the condition of the community PHCs for achieving excellence in delivering a healthy regime to the people of its host communities.

On her part, Ms. Atim Asuquo Ulo, Director of Physical Health Centre (PHC), Eastern Obolo said, “Access to healthcare services is essential and I thank the management of NNPC E&P and NOSL for supporting the local PHCs with the medical equipment. This is a genuine gesture and I appreciate the culture of well-being they are encouraging through this initiative”.

NNPC E&P and NOSL distributed Sonography Machine, Mosquito Kit, Malaria Testing Kit, Diabetic Testing Kit/Glucometer & Strip, RDT Kit, Portable Machine, Weighing Scale, Basic Antibiotics, etc. in the community Primary Health Centres of Eastern Ebolo, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, and Ibeno.

This medical equipment was provided to 30 community Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in Iko, Okoroette, Ikonta/Obianga, Amauka, Okoroinyang, Emeroeke, Amadaka, Atabrikang 1, Abat, Ikwe, Ikot Udo, Ikot Nkan, Edemaya, Essene, Ikot Ekera, Ikot Okwo, Ikot Akpaden, Ibekwe Akpan Nya, Ikot Akata, Ikot Idiong, Ukpenekang, Atabrikang, Ntafri, Akata and Okpolum.

NNPC E&P and NOSL ensure sustainable development programmes are extended within the areas they operate. The companies follow hands-on approaches to demonstrate enduring commitment while maintaining a cordial relationship with host communities.