Insists that enrolment is free

By Emmnauel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC has cautioned the general public to be wary of the antics of some unscrupulous individuals using its forged document to seek

collaboration with state and local governments to collect money to enroll and issue the NIN, especially for students in primary and secondary schools across the country.

In a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the Commission maintained that it has zero tolerance for any form of extortion and, as such, enjoined the public to report any case of extortion to – [email protected] Information on all approved fees for other services is listed on the Commission’s website- www.nimc.gov.ng, insisting that enrollment and issuance of the NIN are free.

‘‘The Commission has not sent anyone nor any organization to do so. The public is kindly advised to report such individual or organization to: [email protected] or +2348157691011 (WhatsApp only).

‘‘The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, wishes to state that its enrolment, verification, and other identification systems are working

optimally as the National Identification Number (NIN) becomes mandatory

to access all government services.’’

The Commission reassured the general public of the provision of top-notch identification services in line with the Federal Government’s effort at providing a reliable, sustainable, and verifiable foundational identification system for all Nigerians and Legal residents.