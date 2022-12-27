By Joseph Erunke

THE Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, has said Nigerian education standard has not fallen as being projected in some quarters.

He said Nigerian students can excel in their various fields of study given the same opportunities as their counterparts in other parts of the world.

Ichoku said the recent victory of Veritas University in All African Universities Debate Championship in Nairobi, Kenya,was an indication that the nation’s education standard was not down.

According to him,the success of the school in the championship shows that “things are happening and that some people and in some areas are excelling.”

Reacting to the victory of the school in the continental debate championship and its representation in the World Universities Debate Championship in Madrid, Spain, he said:”Victory has been achieved in not just winning the Nigerian debating club championship but also representing Nigeria in All African Universities Debate Championship that has just been concluded in Nairobi and emerging the winner and champion of that debate championship.

“It is great news for us, it is great news for Veritas University, it is great news for Nigeria, it is great news for our students and everybody, underlying the fact that ‘yes,’we cry about the quality of education,the falling standard of education in Nigeria and challenges in education sector, but it also means that things are happening and that some people and in some areas are excelling.

“Winning the championship opens new opportunities for us because the students who won the championship will now represent Africa not Nigeria, in the intercontinental debate that will happen in New York from April 1, 2023. “