By Ada Osadebe

British-Nigerian sex educator and relationship advisor, Dami Olonisakin, also known as Oloni has revealed her engagement to an unidentified man.

The sex educator popularly known as Oloni made this known on her Twitter page on Monday.

Oloni shared photos from the romantic engagement ceremony and also proudly showed off the diamond ring on her finger.

She gushed over her man whose identity was not revealed by referring to him as the man that paid her bride price. Oloworimi 24.12.22 💍🌹 pic.twitter.com/KlwR0dMqM1— OLONI (@Oloni) December 26, 2022