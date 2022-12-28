…offers skills acquisition opportunities to them

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Initiative for Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment of the Disabled, IFEPED, has urged people living with disabilities, PLWDs, to articulate their needs and present to their office.

“Those who have one need or the other should write it down and submit to us so that if there is any person willing to help, the person can be contacted,” Victor Ugwu, the President of IFEPED charged them.

Ugwu who said this during the end of the year party organised for the PLWDs from Enugu North Senatorial Zone held at Adada Hall, Nsukka, explained that the NGO empowers PLWDs with different skills so that they can fend for themselves instead of becoming beggars.

“Disabled persons who want to acquire skills or need any help should inform IFEPED so that when the time comes, the person will be empowered. We don’t want them to become beggars but to be useful citizens,” he reiterated.

One of the guests, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, traditional ruler of Igga in Uzo-Uwani Council commended IFEPED for their efforts towards eradication of poverty, especially among PLWDs. He promised to join hands in empowering people with disabilities that indicate interest according to IFEPED’s instructions.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of clutches, wheelchairs and Android phones to some beneficiaries as well as the presentation of certificate to one of the patrons, Mrs. Maximus Ukuta.