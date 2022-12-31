Former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to put the nation first as they explored opportunities before them in 2023, including voting for candidates of their choice in forthcoming general elections.

Jonathan in his in his new year message said that 2023 held great possibilities in spite the challenges faced by the nation in previous years.

“Last year was, without a doubt, filled with gains and losses.

“As a country, we experienced a devastating flood that resulted in the death of many lives and the destruction of property and sources of livelihood of millions of citizens.

“As a people, we survived the horror of the flood amid other national challenges, lived with hope unto God and faith in our nation, and triumphed into this New Year.

“This year holds great possibilities for us all. We must harness the opportunities that lie within the length and breadth of our nation. “

Jonathan said 2023 remained very significant for the survival of the nation.

He said that 2023 would be an election year, when citizens would go to the polls to elect leaders for different offices.

“We must see the election as an opportunity to birth a new country and overcome the challenges of the past years. Let us put the nation’s interest first in all our conduct this year.

“The ballot serves as the most suitable vehicle for achieving our shared dream of peace, justice, unity, and prosperity.

“This year, let us be purposeful in our actions, abide in faith and love toward God and country and eschew all negative tendencies and sentiments that would diminish our collective fortunes of unity, peace, and progress.”

He said that very new day is a gift for which man must show appreciation to God.

“We thank God for the gift of life and the opportunities the New year 2023 presents to us as individuals and as a nation,” Jonathan said.(NAN)