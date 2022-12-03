The Netherlands have qualified to the quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar following their 3-1 victory over the United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) on Saturday.

Both sides locked horns in the tournament’s first round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Memphis Depay got the opener for Louis van Gaal’s side in 10th minute of the match and Daley Blind doubled their lead at the nick of 45+1 minutes.

Americans tried to comeback but their efforts only yielded one goal by Haji Wright in 71 minutes but the Dutch side sealed the game off when Denzel Dumfries scored the third goal.

