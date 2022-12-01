Following the announcement of Netflix’s first Nigerian Young Adult series Far From Home, the world’s leading entertainment service today released the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated show.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, with the latter serving as head writer, Far From Home is on course to launch globally and exclusively on Netflix from 16 December, 2022.

The five-episode series follows protagonist Ishaya, whose laser focus on achieving his dreams takes him to the glitzy prestigious A level school Wilmer Academy where the trappings of wealth will prove irresistible.

However, underneath the shiny façade of the well heeled, lies danger and deception with Ishaya’s reality refusing to stay buried.

The series features an eclectic mix of Nollywood’s formidable talents the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Bimbo Akintola and Carol King alongside rising stars Mike Afolarin, Genoveva Umeh and Natse Jemide.

