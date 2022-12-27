The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested no fewer than 18,940 people for different drug related offences in the last two years.

Brig-Gen, Mohammed Buba -Marwa, the Chairman and chief executive of the agency, made this known in Yola on Tuesday while recieving an award of excellence in recognition of his outstanding service to the nation.

The award was given to him by the Adamawa Honours Society (AHS).

He said within the period under review the agency had secured 3,324 convictions, siezed 5.4 kg of different control drugs, narcotic substances and rehabilitated 3,326 drug abusers.

Marwa, called on parents, community and religious leaders to intensify efforts in helping the agency to tame the tide of the menace, saying “drugs do not discriminate against tribe, religion or region”.

He said the agency had recently acquired drug and the lie testing kits, adding that intending couples should be tested for drug use before they get married.

“Drug test would determine the innocence or otherwise of couples and it will save marrital relationships from collapse due to abuse of drugs” he said.

According to him, the agency is working assidiously to achieve reduction in supply and the demand for drugs, stressing that this would greatly add value to the fight against the trend.

Marwa, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for supporting the agency in the fight against illicit drugs, adding, I also commend the Adamawa House of Assembly for enacting laws against drug related offences.

He said the award would spur him to do much more and commended the presenters for finding him worthy of the award.

Earlier, in his remarks, Mr Dauda Markus -Gundiri, an official of a group, who presented the award to Marwa , said the initiative was informed by his track record in public service.

He described the awardee as the true ” son of the soil ” , who served the nation with commitment, dedication and sincerity of purpose , considering his performances in the numerous positions he held.

Gundiri, added that the group would continue to recognize deserving individuals and groups with such gestures especially those who performed selfless services to humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Marwa was at the event with his Wife, Mrs Munirat Marwa, friends and well wishers. (NAN)