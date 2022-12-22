The National Information Development Agency, (NIDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has promised to grant special concessions to qualified ex-Niger Delta agitators by offering them scholarships in ICT training.



Speaking in response the request of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) in Abuja, Abdulahi said the mouth-watering ICT deal for ex-agitators will further enable them to make useful contribution to national development.

Ndiomu had earlier stated that his heart desire was the productive engagement of graduate and skilled ex-agitators in Nigeria’s labour market through partnership with the National Information Development Agency in the days ahead.

Following the agreement, the management of NIDA is to set up an inter-agency committee charged with the responsibility of engaging ex-agitators in the new digital world.

This outcome was made known to the public during a courtesy visit by the IA to Abdullahi in Abuja where Ndiomu presented a bouquet of requests to the agency including employment, digital training or scholarship opportunities for ex-agitators within the ambit of the ICT world.

The Director General of NIDA acceded to the various requests made by the Interim Administrator. In his words: “We shall work with you to ensure you succeed in your assignment. We shall therefore set up an inter-agency committee which will serve as a bridge between NIDA and PAP. It will equally serve as a warehouse of information on digital training opportunities. Potential trainees would have easy and seamless access to the opportunities open to them.”

The Director General further stated that the Train-the-trainer, one of its flagship digital training programmes would be of immense benefit to the ex-agitators as it offers them the opportunity to earn monthly stipends while improving on their digital skills as trainers.

According to him, graduates of NIDA training programmes will be provided with the necessary tools to compete with their counterparts elsewhere as global digital entrepreneurs or global employees.

The involvement of Microsoft certification in Nigeria implies that trainees can market their skills and competences at the global space as global citizens.

Brigadier General Oluwafemi Obasa, PAP’s S.A Data is to serve as a member of the committee. He is expected to articulate the interests of PAP as well as liaise with NIDA from time to time.