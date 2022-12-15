By Henry Umoru

THE Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new Media and the Nominee for the position of Chairman, board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mrs Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie has said that the members will work as a team for the development of the oil producing region.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs for the screening, Onochie who noted that she believes in working in synergy with others in order to achieve results, said, ” I hail from a community that produces all kinds of agricultural products that have not been properly harnessed.

“These are some of things we will work on to be able to bring food to the table of our people and to empower our people. Since the announcement of my nomination I have received thousand of applications from our young people wanting to be personal assistants because that is all they know.

“We are going to show them that there is more to life than being a personal assistant. We are going to show them how to be properly empowered so that our region can start booming like all the other regions.

“I have seen the men that I have been nominated along with. We have been in contact with each other. We are going to work as a team because I am a team player.”

Onochie introduced herself to the members at 11.39 am and the screening is holding in Room 224.