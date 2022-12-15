By Henry Umoru

THE Screening of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and fourteen other Nominees for the board is presently ongoing.

The screening is being presided by the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Bulus Amos, APC, Gombe South following the absence of the Chairman, Senator Nwaoboshi, APC, Delta North.

The Screening is being handled by both the S6 and the House of Representatives Committees on Niger Delta Affairs and that of NDDC.

Onochie introduced herself to the members at 11.39 am and the screening is holding in Room 224.

Meanwhile, before order was restored, the atmosphere was really tensed following pressure from supporters especially from Ondi State.

In his opening remarks, the presiding Chairman, Senator Amos said that the NNDC has been there for a very long time without a board and this has been affecting the interventionist agency.

Recall that the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East had on Tuesday read the Executive Communication from President Buhari that the Upper Chamber do consider the request on the confirmation for the appointment as Chairman and Members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in accordance with the provisions of section 2( 2)( a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission( Establishment) Act, Cap N86 LFN.

Consequently, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North referred it the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, APC, Delta North led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out an expeditious screening and report at plenary next week Tuesday.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 25th November written the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of his Special Assistant on new Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President Buhari who wrote the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that the Correspondent was in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N 86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The letter was read by Lawan on the floor of the Senate during plenary.

Buhari’s letter had read thus, “Dear Distinguished Senate President, confirmation of appointments of Chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)A of the NDDC Act, Cap N86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby present the underlisted 15 names of nominees as Chairman and members of the NDDC for confirmation by the Senate.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

“While I hope the request would receive the usual expeditious consideration, and confirmation of the Senate, Please accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

According to Buhari in the letter, Chief Samuel Ogbuku would serve as the Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office. Bayelsa State, South-South while Major General Charles Airhiavbere, retd is the Executive Director, Finance and Charles Ogunmola, Executive Director Project, Ondo, South-West.

Other members of the NDDC board as forwarded to the Senate are Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as State Representative, Edo State, South -South; Dimgba Erugba (State Representative, Abia, South-East); Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills, State Representative, Akwa Ibom, South -South; Elder Dimaro Denyabofa, State Representative, Bayelsa State, South -South; Hon. Orok Duke, State Representative, Cross River, South-South; Engineer Anthony Okanne, State Representative, Imo State, South-East and Hon. Gbenga Edema, State Representative, Ondo State, South – West.

Others are Elekwachi Dinkpa, State Representative, Rivers State, South-South; Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Zonal Representative, Nasarawa State, North-Central; Alhaji Sule Iko Sadeeq Sani Sami (Zonal Representative, Kebbi State, North-West; and Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, (Zonal Representative, Adamawa State, North-East.