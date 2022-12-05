By Solomon Nwoke, Asaba

Adekalu Fakorede has emerged the fastest man of 21st National Sports Festival.

In the race decided on Monday evening, he came out of the blocks strong and coasted home to win at 10.25sec

Sunday Akintan of Oyo State won the silver with 10.32, while Mabilo of Edo State timed 10.34secs for the bronze.

In the women’s race Tima Godless outpaced the field returning 11.32Secs to win the gold for Bayelsa. Delta’s Okwose Faith won silver 11.50secs and Ofoku Praise at 11.57 took bronze.