Popular Nigerian word play artist and entertainer, Erigga, billed to perform at the closing ceremony of Delta 2022 National Sports Festival closing ceremony delivered a great and energetic performnace in the event put together by Delta State Government, which held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State on Saturday 10th December, 2022.

This is coming fresh off the release of his new body of work titled ‘The Lost Boy Deluxe’ which climbed to the number one spot on Apple Music chart upon release this weekend.

Born Erigha Agharivbie from Warri, Erigga has done over three hundred million streams still date across all digital stores and he is one of the few rappers from Africa with an Apple Music curated playlist.

The Rapper is billed to headline his own show at the New Afrika Shrine in 2023.

At the end of the Sports Festival, Delta came tops with 320 Gold medals, 200 Silver medal, and 128 Bronze medal.

See final medal table below…