…as Buhari hails inventions

By Prince Osuagwu

The bunkering and oil theft issues which have bedevilled the country for sometime now, may soon disappear, if the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), deploys technology solution it disclosed recently could nip the menaces in the bud.

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, who made the disclosure at the commissioning of Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation Complex at NASENI headquarters in Idu, Abuja recently, stoutly claimed his agency will soon provide innovative technology solution to crude oil theft and bunkering.

Haruna’s claims came as President Muhammadu Buhari also gave the agency a clean bill of health, saying the innovations from the agency signposts part of the achievements of his administration.

Buhari boasted that the country has made tremendous progress on inventions in the last seven and half years with the repositioning of NASENI.

He also said NASENI is now empowered to develop local capacity in machine building and fabrication, which is critical to Nigeria’s industrial development and sustenance of key infrastructures with less help from outside.

He said the new NASENI will forge international partnerships to acquire the relevant technologies for socio-economic advancement of the country.

He said: “Let me blow my trumpets and state that NASENI under my watch as the Chairman of the Governing Board has lived up to its expectation and has performed excellently.

“The agency has invented useful and historic intelligence and defense related equipment and devices and in collaboration with reputable organizations has reverse-engineered: Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) with advanced features and Mine Resistance Ambushed Protected (MRAP) APC among others.

“It is currently implementing Smart irrigation projects for multi crop season farming; the National Tractor recovery, rehabilitation and redeployment (NTRRR) innovation in collaboration with Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL);

“The assembly of two Helicopters towards first Made in Nigeria Helicopter and the development of Solar cells for 100 percent solar module production using local raw materials among others are patriotic contributions to Nigerian transition to manufacturing Economy.”

The President expressed confidence that he will be bequeathing a nation that will be able to ensure the future maintenance and sustainability of its key national infrastructures

“With our deliberate repositioning of NASENI to be at par with other similar agencies of government across the world and optimal performance, we are convinced that the future maintenance and sustainability of our key national infrastructures are ascertained.

Buhari noted that the agency is now domesticating foreign technologies and product development through backward integration, adding that the recent attraction of 250 million Czeck Koruna or US$10.5million Research and Development grant to Nigeria by NASENI is evident that its transformation is achieving result of building a globally competitive agency.

He said: “NASENI is ready and will soon provide innovative technology solution to stopping crude oil theft and bunkering; vandalization of power line and pipelines as well as surveillance and monitoring devices for our rails, roads and seaways.”