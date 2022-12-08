…Says govt has ran out of ideas to save economy

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has pooh-poohed the new N100,000 per week withdrawal policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, that will start on January 9, 2023, saying it would hurt the masses.

Averring that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government had ran out of ideas on how to save the economy, he said the government was scamming Nigerians with the new policy.

His words: “The APC Government continues to wag the dog and unfortunately most Nigerians fail to realise they are being scammed.

“The Nigerian economy has collapsed and instead of admitting that they have ran out of solutions they continue to deceive the gullible public.

“I have always maintained that the redesign of the naira was a gimmick meant to cover up the collapse of the naira. They are deceiving Nigerians that it is about elections and most Nigerians are buying it but it is not true.

“Nigerians should study what happened in Lebanon, Greece, Zimbabwe and Venezuela and understand how failed governments restrict cash withdrawals to slow down the collapse of the economy. This is the same thing the APC government is doing.”