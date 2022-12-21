The naira on Tuesday exchanged at 452.67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represented a decrease of 0.26 per cent, compared with N451.50 it exchanged on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N448.80 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N452 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N452.67.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N134.04 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday. (NAN)