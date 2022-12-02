Naira-Dollar

The naira on Friday exchanged at 445.33 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, an appreciation of 0.11 per cent, compared with the 445.83 it exchanged on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N444.75 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.33.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N159.02 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday. (NAN)

