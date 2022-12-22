By Efe Ondjae 

The Nigerian Army College Of Nursing, NACON will now be running a Bachelor degree in Nursing  Science, following its  affiliation with the University of Lagos .

This was disclosed by the Acting Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Medical,  Col. Babatunde- Solebo, at the occasion of the college’s  cultural day , to wrap up her student’s week.

He attributed the affiliation with UNILAG for the degree programme in nursing  to  the success and evolvement of NACON over the years.

He said: “Within the last few years, the College of Nursing has really evolved  and the Chief of Army Staff has brought a lot of resources into it.  The school has tried enough and we are running a Bachelor degree in Nursing Science , with the University of Lagos, 

“The Nigerian Army College of Nursing has also improved the quality of training. It  has engaged in physical training and our condition has also improved . In addition   the increment  of salary for the medical and public sector as approved by the COAS, is an attestation to this the improvement”, Solebo who was the special guest at the occassion, stated 

On her part, the Acting Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Col Juliana Awuto, explained that the  student week was an annual  celebration of the college. She disclosed  that this year’s  edition was the first time the student week  would be given publicity   in the media space.

She said,” Today  is the grand finale and  the cultural day. We have the Igbo, Niger Delta, Hausa and the Yoruba  coming together with their native food and in their traditional attires as well as their local setting.

” We  decided to invite the media this time,  to let everyone out there know that NACON is still very much alive”.

The occassion witnessed  cultural display of all the ethnic groups in the college , with members clad in their traditional attires and displayed their local dishes to depict their cultural background. 

The student week  also witnessed variety of activities and competitions, such as thugs of war and impromptu speeches among students of the college and those  from the Lagos State University teaching hospital, LASUCOM.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.