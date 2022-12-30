By Yinka Kolawole

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Chinyelu Udeagbala, has been selected to serve as an Ex-Officio member of the Council of the International Chamber of Commerce World Chambers Federation (ICC-WCF), effective from January 2023.

The ICC-WCF is a global forum connecting, leading and inspiring the global network of chambers and their respective business communities. As well as strengthening links among chambers, as a non-political, non-governmental body, WCF is the backbone of the chamber community providing a platform for chamber leaders to communicate and collaborate with each other on matters of mutual interest and facilitating beneficial partnerships.

A statement made available to Vanguard, on Thursday, noted that Udeagbala will be working with Chamber Executives globally in supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, in collaboration with ICC and contributing to the strategy to develop and reinforce chamber community. He will be representing Nigeria and indeed Africa at the global level to promote MSME development

As president of NACCIMA, Udeagbala has built bridges with chambers across the globe and formed formidable partnerships with Chambers of Commerce in Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. He led a delegation of some Nigerian Chambers of Commerce members to the 12th World Chamber Congress (WCC-12) in Dubai where he recommended Global Fund purse to support Chambers across the world to mitigate emergency occurrences such as the effects of COVID 19, flooding and other consequences of Climate Change on businesses.