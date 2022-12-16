By Tunde Oso

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the seat of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Johnson Opone, has said, if elected, his representation of the constituency will be qualitative, transformative and all-inclusive, adding that, every son and daughter of the constituency will have roles to play in his lawmaking process.

The former Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU scribe stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital on the sidelines of his visit to the Department of State Security, DSS, in a chat with our correspondent as he decried the marginalisation of Ndokwa nation owing to poor representation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP foisted representatives on the people noting that, he will collaborate with other lawmakers in the National Assembly particularly those of his political party to ensure that Ndokwa affairs take centre stage at all times.

Opone, a successful business mogul and a respected politician of note led the umbrella body of Ndokwa Nation, NNU and peacefully transmitted power to the current leadership of the pan-Ndokwa socio-cultural and economic organisation leaving behind legacy of honesty and visionary leadership.

The House of Representatives hopeful expressed his determination to ensure he places his constituency on the vanguard of positive change and accelerated development saying, he is going to the Green Chamber to right the wrongs of the past noting that for a long time since the birth of democracy in the country, Ndokwa nation have been back-pedaling in terms of human growth and development.

Specifically, the Utagbaogbe-born politician said, “of utmost concern to him is the issue of the step-down of the Okpai Power Plant, which to him has held down his people permanently in darkness over the years while same plant supply Obosi in Anambra State and part Abuja electricity regularly describing the people of his constituency as the underdog, who have been deprived of government attention over the years until the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration came on board.

According to Opone, “the era of darkness shall be phased out if voted to represent Ndokwa nation,” stressing that, “the business of lawmaking goes beyond going to hunt for contracts at the detriment of public good rather, he would ensure he attracts to his nation the deserved dividend of democracy and change the ugly narratives of Ndokwaland.

He maintained that his campaign train has been on the move to ensure that Ndokwa electorate key into his social contract with them to exit the Ukwani/Ndosumili people from the woods of zero representation, which he noted has hitherto dealt a damaging blow to the progress of the constituency.

“To represent the people, a hallmark of honesty and integrity is imperative and this,” Chief Opone noted, that “the past representations lacked in no small measure but was quick to say, his campaign focuses on his agenda of a better, stronger and reliable federal constituency with capacity building and capital development of the youth population, wealth creation, mass empowerment for women and youths, education particularly for the girl child and not without attracting infrastructure development to the constituency.”

Opone urged the Ndokwa electorates to massively vote for all APC candidates across divides and jettison other political parties which he added have no interest of Ndokwa people at heart. Of major concern, the APC candidate said, was the rascality and arrogance of the PDP, which he noted destroyed Ndokwa nation to its very foundation whereas the people had followed the “cesspool” of corruption with stoicism over the years.

In adding to the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, which he noted is underway and will be signed to law soon by President Muhammadu Buhari, Opone said more institutions will be attracted to Ndokwa nation if mandated at the polls to represent that Federal Constituency at the hallowed chamber, stressing the need for a serious minded Ndokwa son like him to be voted on the vehicle of a landslide victory.

“We have been campaigning and talking to our people in the language they understand and so far, they have been following us massively and believing that we are not out to deceive the masses of our people like the PDP is doing.

“I am the man to beat at the polls because I am the most qualified for that office and my opponents know so, therefore, I will work with my people to develop Ndokwa nation and thrust it up to a higher level. We have a youth population that have been reduced to ‘okada riders’ or political thugs, and have remained perpetually tied to the apron string of the politicians and their inordinate ambitions,” the veteran politician stated, noting that he will ensure he doesn’t disappoint his people if voted for.

Additionally, Chief Opone called on Ndokwa people to rally round the party’s gubernatorial candidate and governorship hopeful, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who he noted have taken representation across Senatorial divides even developing other districts better than their elected representatives from the PDP describing the umbrella party as failure.