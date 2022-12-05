Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he just received his original certificate from Chicago State University.

Tinubu stated this while fielding questions at the Chatham House in London on Monday.

The former governor of Lagos state said Mobile Oil attested to his outstanding record, adding that his records are consistent with verifiable proof.

Tinubu said he was born on March 29, 1952, adding that those who disputed claims that he was from the Tinubu family could request a DNA test.

He said, “At the time of birth, I was dated March 29, 1952, in the family record. Then, I don’t think I had decided to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not even that I would go into politics.

“I’ve had a very good record in life. My record is consistent in the university they questioned. They’ve now confessed that they wasted their money and their time. The record is there, and the transcript is there showing March 1952.

“I’m not claiming another father, I’m Tinubu and Tinubu proper. If they want DNA, they could as well request one.

“One of them was even accused of not being a Nigerian citizen, I didn’t touch that area.

“Equally, it remains the same. Chicago State University where I graduated has attested to that. Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate from them.

“Deloitte trained me as an accountant. Mobile Oil has attested to my outstanding record. I got to the pinnacle of my career in the private sector. Who among them can brag about that?

“Yes, you want to wrestle with the pig, you’ve got to live with the dirt. That’s what I’m doing. I got into politics knowing fully well that it is muddy water. Smog will come, and you will have to live with the dirt and ensure you are upright to finish the job,” he said.