By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the controversial Muslim/Muslim ticket will set a new tone and narrative in political future of the country from 2023.

Tinubu, made the remark on Wednesday, during APC South-West Women presidential rally, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, in Lagos, said the country in future would also witness Christian/Christian ticket.

Thousands of women thronged the venue as early as 8 am to express their support for the Tinubu-Shettima presidency in 2023, as well as other candidates of the party in the 2023 general polls.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his confidence that APC would come out victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance when he received Remi Tinubu and wife of APC presidential running mate, Kashim Shetima, Nana, ahead of the women rally in Lagos.

Mrs. Tinubu, on behalf of the Grand Patron of the Tinubu/Shetima Women Presidential Campaign Team, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, commended the tremendous support given by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team towards the Presidential bid of Bola Tinubu and his developmental strides in the state.

She said the delegation was in Marina to intimate him about the flagoff of APC Women Mega rally, urging Nigerians to vote for the party’s Presidential candidate.

Those in the entourage were: Wives of of Governors of Ogun , Bamidele Abiodun, Borno Fanmata Zulum, Kebbi State, Zainab Bagudu, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wives of top Party Representatives, among others.

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor’s wife, Oluremi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, were also present to receive the delegation.

Subsequently, while addressing the large crowd of women supporters, Tinubu said, “I bring you warm greetings from the First Lady, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari. She sends loves to Lagos and wish you well and to the Governor that is making things work in Lagos State.

“We thank you for coming out in large number despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God bless my husband to become the Governor, I supported him as the first lady.”

Commenting on the influence of social media on the youths, she stated, “Social media is good for you to seek proper information. I want to tell them today I stand tall in my state.

“I want to thank the people of Lagos Central for sending me to represent them. I’m the first woman to emerge as a senator three times. This is a wonderful opportunity. Since 2007 when my husband left office, I kept working for the good of our people.

“God rewards good work, what is happening to us is God that is doing this. He pleases people without people paying attention but heaven pays attention.”

He added, “As regard Muslim/Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in future we will have a Christian/Christian ticket. What God has done is marvelous in our land.”

Also, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, said Nigeria in the next dispensation needs somebody of political sagacity as Tinubu to manage the affairs of the nation in 2023.

She said, “We are delighted to receive you all as we flag off the Tinubu/Shettima Women’s Presidential Campaign in the South-West.

“As we know, our great leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the right foundation for progressive governance. He has been responsive, progressive, and totally committed to the needs of the people, especially women and children.

“As women, there is a strong need for us to use the 2023 elections to vote for APC across all levels for consolidation and continuity of the remarkable work and achievement of the present administration. It is crystal clear that the continuity of the APC government is the sure way to greater progress.

“At this point in time in our democratic experience and history, Nigeria needs the financial expertise, intellectual acumen, progressive capacity, and political sagacity of Bola Tinubu to manage the affairs of our great country.

“Tinubu has a track record of outstanding performance. He has the astonishing ability to identify talents and galvanize them to catapult our Nation to the deserved height and rightful position in the comity of nations. He has done it in Lagos and he will do it in Nigeria.

“The commitment of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency is that all Nigerians, regardless of age, colour, gender, ethnic, religious, and political affiliations, will be supported to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

“They are people-friendly, reliable, and trustworthy. The Tinubu-Shettima Presidency will do everything humanly possible to increase opportunities for women in politics and decision-making.

“Indeed, Nigerian women can count on the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency. This is a ticket that will ensure gender justice, fairness, and equitable participation of women in governance and the political process. It is a ticket that will close gender gaps and address the many challenges women still confront in public and private.”

The APC National Women Leader, Dr Beta Edu said, “Our mission is simple, we want to deliver 40 million votes for Asiwaju. We want to win at every ward.”

While urging them to get their Permanent Voter Card, PVCs, ready, Edu said Tinubu would empower women and provide jobs for the youths.

A representative of Youths Ambassadors, Comfort Olabare, noted that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s initiative on leadership training had impacted greatly on the youth.

She also urged women to vote for Tinubu and the Governor, assuring that their emergence would address unemployment and poverty in the country.