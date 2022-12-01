MTN Nigeria recently held an industry-focused session with stakeholders from different companies and advertising agencies to showcase its robust next-generation customer engagement suite primed to enable Nigerian businesses tap into the growing mobile advertising industry.

To demonstrate its value, the brand recently hosted service partners, business owners, and marketing executives at the Next-Gen Business Communication Brunch in Lagos.

The Next-Gen Business Communication Brunch presented an opportunity to introduce new technologies, such as Rich Communication Service (RCS), as the leading ICT company seeks to revolutionise mobile advertisements for Nigerian business owners, by giving access to value-adding solutions that accurately profile target markets from a customer base of over 70 million people.

Speaking at the event, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, said, “Millions of small businesses and large organisations need targeted advertising, and our Mobile Ads suite of services provide just that.

“We want to help business owners and marketing executives save time and money by deploying robust, interactive and efficient mobile advertising solutions that deliver rich customer experiences, enabling businesses to accomplish set goals.

“This service guarantees higher returns on marketing spend and provides the means to measure campaign performance, facilitating better long-term decision making.”

Also present at the ground-breaking event were service partners Obi Asika, Chairman, Out There Media, and Babafemi Fawole, Country Lead, Dotgo Limited.

These RCS experts shared comprehensive presentations of use-case campaigns that performed significantly better with RCS than with traditional advertising channels.

The session also treated guests to live demonstrations of MTN’s Mobile Survey service with platform partner, Ajua.

The Mobile Ads Inventory will utilise revolutionary ways through which brand’s value propositions can be advertised on mobile phones.

Through this service, businesses can leverage SMS, voice, notifications, and web channels to reach their target audience much more effectively.

It includes various interactive products that engage customers, leave a lasting impression on businesses, leading to better returns on investment. To learn more about MTN Mobile Ads Inventory, email [email protected].

