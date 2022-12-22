.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following sustained military operations to wipe out terrorists in the North East theatre, more than 150 Boko Haram terrorists, otherwise known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have been neutralized after two Super Tucano jets bombed their hideout in Sambisa forest.

Sources said the multiple airstrikes were executed by the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, on Wednesday, December 21 2022, at the terrorists’ camps in Mantari, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The source emphasized that the damaging airstrikes targeted the meeting of a large number of insurgents in their camps.

A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the operation noting that Abbah Tukur, a Khaid of the ISWAP in Mantari and Maimusari and Bakura Jega, a top Commander were among those neutralized in the coordinated intelligence-led aerial offensive while scores of other fighters were injured.

The source said that Bakura Jega had led some militants fighters on 40 motorcycles on the instructions of its Amir Fiye, Ali Ngulde to the Lake Chad town of Krinowa to seek more support from the Boko Haram Leader, Abou Oumaymah to enable it to replenish its fighting capability in its recent face off with the ISWAP.

The sources added that the militant fighters were being received by the leadership in Mantari after they returned with weapons, motorcycles and livestock when the combat aircrafts stormed the location and scored precise, crucial hits on the hideouts leading to the neutralization of the terrorists.

He said, “The Leadership of Boko Haram have carried out the mass burial of the dead fighters.

“Those who attended the funeral include Abu Isa, Khaid of Kalabalge who migrated to Sambisa forest, Ali Ghana, Khaid of Ngauri as well as several Militant fighters from Koltafirgi, otherwise known as Gaizuwa.

“Early battle damage assessment conducted by sources indicated that more insurgents were dying due to lack of medical intervention due to various degrees of injuries they sustained during the attack.

“The sources said that the fighters are being treated in an open ground under a tree, located about 500 meters west of Mantari, noting that people were prevented from visiting them due to their conditions.