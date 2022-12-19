By Biodun Busari

The world’s football governing body, FIFA has said that Argentina’s talisman and skipper, Lionel Messi was clothed in immortality on Sunday evening after lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Messi’s Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after extra time of a six-goal thriller 3-3 draw match.

French and Paris St. Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe set a record for becoming the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final on Sunday.

But, it was Messi and his Argentine teammates that were crowned the world champions in Doha.

Before the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino handed the trophy to the seven times Ballon d’Or winner, Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani put a black robe called Beshth on him (Messi).

On Monday, FIFA, on its Twitter page said, “Lionel Messi draped in #FIFAWorldCup immortality.”

The bird @realbird000 reacting wrote, “In Arab culture, when someone gives you a bisht, this means that he respects you with great respect and loves you with great love.”