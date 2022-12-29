By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has presented a certificate of conformity to the requirements of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001: 2015 to Max-Migold Limited.

The company also graduated 83 students from its Facility Management Masters Craft Diploma Training programme. The training features three months of classes, online and physical options, a robust facility management curriculum and 6 months hands-on internship work placement opportunity.

Max-Migold, a physical facility management, inspection, and technology advisory firm, received this certificate to join a class of quality management system-certified organisations in Nigeria.

Speaking at the certificate presentation and graduation ceremony in Lagos, Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim, represented by the Director, Management Certification, SON, Engr Felix Nyado, congratulated Max-Migold on the achievement, saying its service and product are extremely important to Nigeria in the face of the prevailing economic challenges. “Your adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system framework reflects your vision to deliver quality services and products to your diverse clients at all times.

“You have to note that the quest for excellence has no destination because quality is a moving target. Our challenge to you today is to keep the system healthy and up to date to reap the benefits of the ISO approach to the management,” he said. Managing Director,Max-Migold, Paul Erubami, said: “We went through some rigorous process before we can reach the level of the certificate and our company is fully set up to maintain the quality management system perpetually because the system of documenting our customers requirements, system for documenting how we deliver to our customers requirements, for managing our risks and getting feedback are now regulated and documented in day to day basis and been audited because we will have to maintain this certification.”