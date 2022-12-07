By Efosa Taiwo

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in January.

Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid in January with the club open to offers for the Portuguese international.

The 23-year-old has started just five of Atleti’s 14 La Liga matches this campaign, a development indicating how the winger has fallen out of favour completely under boss Diego Simeone.

With impressive performances posted for his country while on international duty at the World Cup, talks about a potential January transfer move has resurfaced with his agent Jorge Mendes on the lookout for interested clubs.

Atletico Madrid’s CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin admitted that the club’s record signing could be sold next month.

Gil Marin said, “Signing him was the biggest bet the club has made in its history. I think he is a top, world-class player, but because of the relationship with the coach, his playing time, his motivation… it’d be reasonable to analyse an option for him to depart if one arrives.

“It’s reasonable to think that he might leave, although I’d love him to stay. But, that’s not the player’s plan.”

Following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, United are on the lookout for a possible replacement with their attention now turned to Ronaldo’s fellow Portuguese, Felix.

However, despite their interest in Felix, Aston Villa, according to Marca, are the club who have started negotiations with Atletico Madrid on a possible move in January.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the other clubs who have been linked to the former Benfica winger.