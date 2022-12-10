Evans Obazee

A man identified as Evans Obazee was declared missing after he reportedly attended a programme at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp on Thursday, December 8.

The information was made public after his family posted his photo on social media to notify the public of the development.

The notice read, “Evans Isaac Obazee is missing. He was last seen in the morning, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Redemption Camp Gate in a yellow shirt and black trousers.

“Please any information regarding his whereabouts will be highly appreciated. 07010660019 and 07062938021. Kindly retweet.”

The RCCG held its annual convention tagged “Double Portion” at the camp from December 5 to December 10.

The missing person’s elder sister Sarah Obazee told PUNCH that the family has made “frantic efforts to reunite with him”.

The case has been reported to the church, Mowe Police Station, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, she added.