By Biodun Busari

Manchester City have the chance to increase the title pressure on league leaders Arsenal as defending champions host Everton on Saturday at Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Leeds United 3-1 on their return to Premier League action to close the gap on Arsenal to five points at the top of the table.

Their final game of 2022, at home to Frank Lampard’s Everton, will be an indirect confrontation against Arsenal that play away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton lost 2-1 at home to Wolves in their own comeback game and the pressure on Lampard continues to grow at Goodison Park.

Man City will be brutal on the Toffees as they deploy lethal Erling Haaland in front with 20 league goals already.