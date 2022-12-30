By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Akaninyene Okokon for allegedly beating his 16-year old- daughter, Abasiono Akaninyene Sunday, to death.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Ikot Ebo Divisional Headquarters following credible information.

Durosinmi spoke on Friday while parading the suspect alongside 195 other suspects arrested by the command for various offences including kidnapping, theft, cultism and pipeline vandalism at the police headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo.

‘I didn’t kill her’

His words: “A total of 196 suspects have been arrested for various offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, child stealing, unlawful possession of firearms to pipeline vandalism, cultism, etc.

“On the 11th of December 2022, relying on credible information, operatives of Ikot Ebo Divisional Headquarters arrested one Akaninyene Sunday Okokon.

“He beat up his daughter, Abasiono Akaninyene Sunday (16), for using his SIM card to call her boyfriend until she fainted.

“The victim was rushed to a prayer house at Ikot Iya village, instead of being taken to a hospital.

“Some of these suspects have been charged to court, investigation is ongoing for some, while others have been granted Police administrative bail.

“So far, six kidnapped victims have been rescued, 18 locally-made pistols and other firearms recovered, while 11 vehicles snatched at different times and places in the state have been recovered.

“On the 16th of December, at about 2pm, at Inua Eyet Mkpanak Village In Ibeno Local Government Area, operatives of the Special Investigation Bureau arrested some members of a syndicate that specializes in vandalizing petroleum pipeline.”

While fielding questions from newsmen, Akaninyene Sunday Okokon who allegedly beat his daughter to death, said he could not have killed his daughter.

He said his daughter died from a stomach upset.

“I beat my daughter but she did not die when I stopped beating her.

“It was after I stopped beating her that her mother told me that she (my daughter) was having stomach upset,” he added.