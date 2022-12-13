.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 28-year-old man, Moses Ayomide, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for alleged armed robbery and killing of one Qudus Popoola.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Agbado divisional headquarters, that armed robbers were operating at Fadahunsi Ijoko area of Agbado, in Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

Oyeyemi added: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbado division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene where it was discovered that while the armed robbers were escaping after robbing one Bashirat Anibire, a POS operator of her bag containing cash sum of N400,000 and her itel phone, the robbers shot and killed one 25-year-old Qudus Popoola, and also injured one Faleye Oluwaseun.

“The robbers were hotly chased, and with the help of youths in the area, one of them, Moses Ayomide was apprehended, while others escaped.

“The injured victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention, while the corpse of the deceased was released to the family on request that they need to bury him in accordance with their religious belief.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers who were three in number, came on a motorcycle without light at about 7 p.m and attacked Bashirat Anibire, who was just closing from her POS shop.

“The victim managed to escape from the robbers, but while running away with her seven years old son, the robbers got hold of the son which made the woman run back to save her son.”