MacTay has been awarded the Consultancy/Human Capital Service Provider of the Year at the 2021 Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Employer’s Excellence Award ceremony.

The award was in recognition of MacTay’s commitment to improving organisational performance and professional development and their role in helping accelerate the growth of the local economy by creating employment opportunities.

The Annual Employers Excellence Award seeks to celebrate organisations which see people as their core business and have implemented policies, systems and processes that create and sustain enterprise competitiveness and productivity along with industrial peace and harmony.

At the event, which was held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, the Consultancy/Human Capital Service Provider award was presented to MacTay by NECA in appreciation of the consulting company’s exceptional contribution to the development of the local labour market and promoting best practices in human resources management in Nigeria.

Speaking about the award, Head of Business Growth and Strategy at MacTay, Chigbo Okeke, said the recognition was a testament to the company’s continued focus on providing effective human capital management solutions and building great workplaces that enable employees to deliver exceptional business results for their clients.

According to him, “As one of the first and leading indigenous management consulting firms in Nigeria, MacTay strives to be at the forefront of HR innovations in Nigeria through the development of holistic and innovative solutions for clients to address their most challenging business issues while helping them reach their full potentials.”

Okeke expressed the appreciation of MacTay to NECA for the recognition and reassured stakeholders of the company’s commitment to providing excellent services by innovating and working closely with them to create business value and sustained competitive advantage.

Also speaking during the Award Presentation Ceremony, the Director-General of NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde applauded the award recipients for their steadfast contributions to the promotion of effective human resources management practices in the country.

He said, “through such exposure, employers will have an extra channel of enhancing their brand profiles as leading and responsible employers in Nigeria, contributing both to economic prosperity and industrial harmony in Nigeria.”

He further added that the annual award had become a platform for identifying, ranking and celebrating the resilience, doggedness and outstanding performance of employers in Nigeria.

“And as the authentic voice of business and the recognised institutional representative of Nigerian employers locally and in the international community, there is no organisation better positioned to organise an award to celebrate employers in Nigeria than NECA.”

RELATED NEWS