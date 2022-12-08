By Efosa Taiwo

Luis Enrique has stepped down as Spain boss following their shock exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Spain crashed out after losing to Morocco on penalties in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Spanish football federation, the RFEF, said that a “new project” would begin soon.

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the national team in recent years,” read a statement.

Enrique took over as Spain boss in July 2018 after the World Cup in Russia, left the following June amid “personal issues”, then returned in November 2019.

The former Barcelona boss guided the team to the semi-finals at Euro 2020, also losing on penalties to eventual champions Italy.