•Sets up disciplinary panel to probe officials for anti-party activities

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party has relieved its acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi of his duties. It also dissolved the party’s State Executive Committee in Ogun state with immediate effect.

The decision was part of far reaching decisions taken during the NWC meeting held in Abuja, on Friday.

Arabambi had written a petition alleging mismanagement of the party’s fund’s by the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

In a communique signed by the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, which was issued after the meeting, the party said, “The NWC held its meeting today 9th December 2022. The following resolution was adopted:

“The Ag. National publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi has been relieved of his office by the NWC having completed his appointment which was in acting capacity.

“Disciplinary Committee has been constituted to investigate his anti-party activities as a member of the party.

“The Ogun State chairman and the Exco have been suspended. A Caretaker Executive will be appointed soon to take charge of the party’s activities in the state pending the recommendation of the Disciplinary committee to be set up to investigate their activities in office.

“The NWC has unanimously passed a Vote of Confidence on the leadership of the National Chairman, Dr. Julius Abure.”

Recall that the now dissolved Ogun State Working Committee had suspended the Director General of the LP Presidential Campaign, Doyin Okupe and 10 members of the party for allegedly failing to be up to date with their financial obligations to the party.

Those suspended alongside Okupe were: The deputy State Chairman II East, Jagun Lookman; state Women Leader, Oluwabukola Soyoye, ex-state Treasurer, Gbadebo Fesomade; state Publicity Secretary, Jide Amusan; state Youth Leader, Abdulmalik Olaleye; Assistant State Youth Leader, Adeshina Shojobi; Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East, Deborah Adewale; Assistant State Secretary, Olatunde Abolade, Abel Olaleye and Abayomi Collins. The move against these party members attracted the attention of the National Secretariat which immediately nullified the action.