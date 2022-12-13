Premier League sides, Liverpool and Tottenham have joined the race for Morocco’s defensive midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat as the Fiorentina player continues to attract the most powerful teams in Europe.

Amrabat is speculated to leave in the next summer transfer window.

According to one of his agents, Liverpool want him for next season.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has opened the door to some players, who are not so eye-catching at their clubs, including Amrabat, who is likely to end up in a new club in the upcoming summer transfer window after his impressive performances against Portugal and Spain.

However, Alberto Maria Fontana, the player’s agent, assured that he is happy at Fiorentina.

“We have received many phone calls about him, but we respect the decisions that Fiorentina are making,” Fontana said.

Read Also

Liverpool reach agreement to sign Argentine star, Enzo Fernandez

JAMB moves to tackle irregularities in university admissions

He added that “they decided to go for him and not Torreira, even though they could have played together”. Far from winking at a possible exit, he commented: “The interest is nice, but we have an excellent relationship with the club, as well as the long contract that links him to the club.

Amrabat’s departure from the ‘Viola’ club, following the declarations of his agent, is not entirely guaranteed.

However, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, it was gathered, could pay the amount required by the Italians for the Moroccan.

According to the Foot Mercato website, Liverpool Football Club has been trying to conclude a €30 million ($31.6 million) deal with the player to join the club as early as January.

The site said Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, has held a “secret” meeting with Amrabat’s representatives to discuss his possible transition. The site added that negotiations will intensify after the end of the 2022 World Cup.

While Liverpool is eyeing the signing of Amrabat as soon as possible, competing English club, such as Manchester United, have also shown interest in the player.

Analysts said Amrabat’s exceptional performance at the World Cup against major European teams has secured him a spot on the list of best midfielders in the tournament.

Amrabat’s contract with his current club, Italian side Fiorentina, continues for another 18 months, with media reports claiming the team will not let him leave during the January window as several clubs are vying for him.