By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool have reportedly won the race to sign Benfica midfielder, Enzo Fernandez who has been one of the breakout stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fernandez has caught the eyes of many despite having only arrived in Europe in the summer from Argentine giants River Plate.

The 21-year-old started life at Benfica on a good note, contributing notably to the Portuguese side’s top spot in a Champions League group containing Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain by assisting against both.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Fernandez before he departed River Plate but his stunning form has left them little choice but to act now.

According to La Capital, the Reds have an agreement in place for his signature.

The report revealed that Liverpool have already held negotiations with Benfica and an arrangement is in place for his arrival in summer 2023.

Read Also:

Modric seeks to derail Messi’s bid for World Cup glory

Four fantastic goalkeepers making history at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Liverpool are believed to have swooped quickly for the Argentine sensation to fend off interest from Manchester United and City, who were expected to show an interest.

At the ongoing World Cup, the Argentine has raised his stock with impactful performances that have seen him score a goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico.

The goal made him the second youngest World Cup goalscorer for La Albiceleste ever – only behind the legendary Messi himself.

“I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League,” Messi said afterwards.

“He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us.”