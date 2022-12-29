Liverpool Chief Executive Billy Hogan has apologised to the family of a 15-year-old girl who was left ‘scarred for life’ after an incident during a recent match at Manchester City.

The Reds were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad earlier this month, losing 3-2 on the night.

But the game was marred by a number of reported incidents off the pitch – including a projectile from part of the away section that injured a teenage City supporter in the home end below.

In a post on social media yesterday, the girl’s father said: “My 15-year-old daughter was hit by a weighted pint pot thrown from the ‘LFC section’ of fans.

“The pot ‘smashed’ on impact, she suffered a head injury and was ‘glued’ at the ground before being released later that evening. The incident occurred about 20 mins in, just after Liverpool’s first equaliser. We think it was probably thrown from block 318 as we were directly below this block.

“We are meeting officials at Manchester City this week and are asking for any information that could help us identify the thrower. The police took statements, are keen to pursue and will press charges if we can identify the culprit.”

In a private phone call with the girl’s dad, Reds chief Hogan offered an ‘unreserved’ apology and spoke as a fellow father to discuss the incident and police investigation.

The girl’s dad added in his message: “We have had a call from LFC directly (Billy Hogan) who apologised unreservedly on behalf of the club and I would like to stress they are as committed as we are to rooting this individual out of football and for them to face the consequences of their actions.”

He continued: ‘Please don’t come at me with whataboutery. I completely condemn any incidents of violence from any football fans and any offensive chanting by fans of either side. She is a 15-year old who was enjoying watching her team with the rest of her family and she is now scarred for life.

‘I would like to thank the dozens of Liverpool Football Club fans who have contacted us so far with kind messages of support in finding the perpetrator and also all friends and contacts who have been in touch. I am a Dad seeking justice for his injured daughter, that is all. All information gratefully received.’