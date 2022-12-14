This will be the first meeting between these two sides at the World Cup and the first time they’ll play against each other in 15 years.

Morocco, at this year’s tournament, have come a long way defeating Canada, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal in their journey to the semi-finals as they became the first African team to reach the stage in the history of the competition.

After eliminating England with a breath-taking 2-1 win at the Al Bayt Stadium last week Saturday, France would want to surely do the same against Morocco but without two of their key players: Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot who are suffering from illness and could miss the clash.

Stay with me, Efosa Taiwo. for live updates

We will be back for the second half.

HT Analysis: The game is far from being over. Although France could have wrapped up the game with the chances they squandered in the first half, it only offers Morocco the chance to pull off a comeback in the second half if only they sustain their tenacity and refuse a second goal from France.

FT: France 2-0 Morocco.

Les Bleus make it to their second consecutive World Cup final.

79′ GOALLLLLLLLL! France double their lead. Kolo Muani with his first goal of the tournament

69′ Free-kick for France in a dangerous position. Greizmann standing over it

68′ Mbappe with another chance but the Moroccan defence stood resolute to deny the PSG man

64′ Marcus Thuram goes down and shouts for an infringement get ignored by the refereee. Game on

57′ Morocco with series of chances to score, putting the French team on defensive duties but their last attempt goes out of the pitch of play for a goal-kick

53′ Achraf Hakimi almost getting an equalizer for Morocco off a corner but the French defence cleared their line

51′ Sofyan Amrabat with a strong tackle to bring down a menacing Mbappe

47′ Blistering pace from Mbappe, found Tchouaméni whose shot was blocked as France start the second half with menace.

HT: France 1-0 Morocco

3+ mins added on with Morocco mounting pressure to draw level before halftime

39′ Antoine Greizmann almost doubling France lead no thanks to a brilliant interception from the Moroccan defence.

35′ Mbappe with a chance to get a second but blocked, Giroud with a rebound but could not find the target

31′ France launch another attack with Kylian Mbappe spearheading but it ended in an offside call

9′ Ounahi with a fine shot but Hugo Lloris diving to his left to deny Morocco a leveller.

4′ Goooaaaalllll!!!! Theo Hernandez puts France ahead with an early goal.

1′ We’re underway at the Al Bayt stadium