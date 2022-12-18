Penalty:

Mbappe goes first, scores. 1-0

Messi steps up, 1-1

Coman plays it into the hands of Martinez, France lose. 1-1

Dybala scores for Argentina, 2-1

Tchouameni lose, advantage Argentina! 2-1

Paredes scores, Argentina lead 3-1. If France lose now, it is over

Konate scores. France 3-2.

Montiel scores for Argentina. 4-2.

Argentina are champions!

=============================================================

It will go into penalty as the refereee brings the extra time to a close.

120+3′ Mbappe with a deft run but timely cleared out by the Argentine defence as France threaten to score a late-winning goal.

120+2: Emiliano Martinez with a sublime save to deny Konate.

120+2 Martinez with a chance but ruled out for offside.

120′ 3 minutes added on. Penalty in view. Will there be a winner before then?

118′ Corner for Argentina. Messi takes it but played out by the French defence

117′ Goallllllllllllll! Mbappe gets France back on level terms

116′ Penalty for France! Mbappe with a chance for a hat-trick.

115′ Five more minutes to go as Argentina keep holding on with French throwing eveything they have at Argentina.

113′ Argentina trying to wind down the clock with play-delaying tactics, getting the French players frustrated and impatient.

109′ Emotional moment for anyone Argentine right now at the stadium as Di Maria is seen in tears, fans in jubilation mood, and Messi cheering on the supporters.

108′ GOAALLLLLLLLL! Messiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Argentina 3-2 France

106′ Messi with a volley but Lloris was solid in goal to keep his side safe.

105′ Argentina kick off the next half, surging forward.

First-half of extra time comes to an end. Another fifteen minutes to battle it out.

105′ Martinez with another chance to give Argentina the lead but Dayot Upamecano with yet another important block.

104′ Martinez with a chance after being set up by Messi but Upamecano with a heroic block to maintain the scoreline at 2-2.

103′ Acuna with a chance in the box but blocked from going into the net.

102′ Martinez and Paredes have been brought on to replace Alvarez and De Paul.

101′ The game is getting physical with infringements from both sides.

99′ Mbappe dazzling with skills alongside his France teammates. At this stage, you will ask yourself where is the Argentina of the first 45 minutes of this game?

96′ Argentina have struggled to attack since Di Maria was taken off. Lionel Scaloni might be regretting his decision to take off the PSG star.

95′ Reinforcement for France as Fofana is brought on for Rabiot.

91′ Extra-time on with Argentina charging forward.

==============================================================

8 minutes added-time up. We head into extra-time. Who will edge this out? The next 30 minutes might reveal that.

90+5′ Messi with a screamer but punched away by Lloris.

90+4′ Muani with a chance but the Argentine defence played it safe. It is becoming nervy at the Lusail Stadium. It can go either way at this stage.

90+3′ Mbappe with a thunder shot after a deft run but shot goes wide.

90+2′ Mbappe whip in a cross from a freekick but headed out by the Argentine defence.

90′ Ninety minutes played at the Lusail Stadium. 8 minutes added on.

84′ A call for penalty but the referee went for his card and brandished it to Marco Thuram for diving.

83′ Mbappe with a cross but Muani failed to connect to it as France look threatening and the more likely team to snatch a win. What a turnaround.

82′ Now the game is back to life! All square.

81′ GOAALLLLLLLLLL!! Mbapppeeeeeeeee! 2-2

79′ GOAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Mbappe converts from the spot. Game on! Argentina 2-1 France

78′ Penalty for France

77′ Messi drives one into the box but an easy-peasy pick for Lloris

76′ De Paul brought down for the umpteenth time in the game as Argentina win a free-kick

72′ Another double substitution from France manager Deschamps as he brings on Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga, who replace Griezmann and Hernandez

69′ Mbappe with his first chance in the game from his favourite position but his shot goes over the bar.

67′ Greizmann with a corner for France but headed wide by Muani

65′ Argentina manager Scaloni makes his first change as Di Maria comes off and receives a standing ovation after a stunning performance.

The ex-Man Utd ace is replaced by Acuna

62′ Messi with a signature defence-splitting pass but Di Maria could not get to the end of it as Lloris picks up the pieces. France need to watch it.

60′ The hour mark. Mbappe frustrated – he has been largely anonymous in the game, De Paul blazing, Argentina squad running. It doesn’t look like France are getting back into this final

59′ Messi with a chance but hit the side-netting. France seem to have taken their feet off the pedal again as Argentina take over dominance of the game.

58′ Julian Alvarez picks up the ball from the box and fires one at Hugo Lloris who kept it from goal.

53′ Messi with a corner for Argentina in quick fashion but kept out of danger by Greizmann on defensive duties

50′ France with a corner. Can the comeback start from here? And it won’t, as the corner from Greizmann is saved by Emiliano Martinez.

48′ Argentina with the first chance in the second half despite France having the higher chunk of possession. De Paul’s shot saved by the busy Lloris.

47′ France with the possession as they launch forward for a comeback. How possible will that be? You can’t surely put anything past the French side.

45′ Proceedings resume at Lusail Stadium. A half that holds fates.

=============================================================

The 2022 World Cup final comes to its climax after four weeks of sizzling football played across eight venues in Qatar.

History is definitely set to be made in whichever way the game goes at the end of proceedings.

Argentina up against France for the fourth time ever at the World Cup; but this time around, with greater stakes to fight for.

Talisman Lionel Messi has the chance to win his first-ever World Cup trophy in his last appearance at the tournament. It also doubles as a chance for Argentina to lift the trophy after 36 years.

Reigning champions France, after an impressive run to the final, can reclaim their title to become the third-ever nation to do that in history after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62).

Scene from Closing ceremony

Team Line-up

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Armani, Foyth, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Acuna, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez.

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Subs: Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

Stay with me, Efosa Taiwo, for live updates.

=============================================================

The World Cup dream is near. They can feel it. They can breathe it!

Half-Time: And the referee brings the game to a halt. Argentina head to the break with a significant two-goal lead. If the way the first-half ended is anything to go by, then the match is far from being over.

45+7: A foul on Mouani who just came on. Apparently, he has had a better game in the last eight minutes since he came in than Dembele in the 41 minutes he spent on the pitch.

45+5: Deschamps can be seen distraught as he brainstorms with his assistant. Will he be able to turn around this sinking ship? Time will tell.

45+4: Thuram plunges forward as France press on to get a goal before halftime. Argentina silent so far since they scored the second goal.

45+ France have had an improved game since the substitution came in. Argentina on the back foot so far. The game is far from over. Hopefully, they sustain it.

41′ France Coach Didier Deschamps with two quick substitutions in the first half.

Thuram and Kolo Muani come on for Giroud and Dembele respectively.

Will this be the magic wand for a very underwhelming French side so far?

It’s been a one-sided performance so far? What must have gone wrong for France?

36′ Di Maria in tears after scoring the second goal. Indeed, history about to be made.

35′ Goalllllllllllllll! Di Maria with the second goal off an assist from Alvarez.

28′ Messi makes his trademark run but his attempt to get past Theo Hernandez at the left wing of France defence ends in a corner.

Messi sends the goalkeeper the wrong way!

21′ Goaalllllllllllllllll! Messi scores from the spot. Argentina 1-0 France

20′ Penalty for Argentina! Di Maria fouled by Dembele.

18′ Olivier Giroud rose tallest for a nodder off an Antoinne Greizzman free-kick but the referee calls for an infringement.

14′ Angel Di Maria with a shot from inside the box but rocketed over the bar.

11′ Kylian Mbappe lunges forward with a menacing pace but pass got caught out by Argentina goalie Emilliano Martinez

6′ De Paul with a shot at goal but deflected by Raphael Varane for a corner. Argentina still pressing.

4′ Mac Allister fired one but drove to the waiting hands of Lloris in goal for France

2′ Julian Alvarez with a scissors kick but within the reach of Hugo Lloris. Safety for France.

1′ We are underway at the Lusail Stadium