FT: Argentina 3-0 Croatia

95: Argentina celebrate semi-final victory with 3 – 0 against the Croatian team.

69′ De ja vu for Alvarez as he gets his brace on the night

58′ Messi with a hit of a strike to Livakovic’s far left but the Croatian goalkeeper stretched to deny Messi a second goal in the game.

50′ Paredes sent a strike but Livakovic kept that from going in.

45′ Proceedings resume at the Lusail stadium

************

Argentina and Croatia will slug it out for a place in the final of the 2022 World Cup when they square up at the Lusail stadium on Tuesday night.

Croatia captain, Luka Modric is looking to guide his side to another consecutive final at the World Cup while on-form Lionel Messi does not look as though he is going to stop in making his last push to win the tournament as this could be his last World Cup with Argentina.

Playing against a very defensive Croatian side, Lionel Scaloni’s men know they have their work cut-out and will need to bring their inch-perfect game to the table if they seek to overcome the Croatians who are responsible for why Brazil are out of the tournament.

The last time the two countries clashed at the World Cup was in Russia in 2018 with Croatia trashing Argentina three goals to nil in Group D.

Stay with me, Efosa Taiwo, for live updates.

==============================================================

HT Analysis: The Argentine have done the business by being clinical with their chances. Croatia would have to take the game to the Argentine in the second half if they intend to turn the game around.

HT: Argentina 2 – 0 Croatia

38′ Goal!!!!!! Julian Alvarez makes it two for Argentina with a sublime finish.

He took on the defenders and won!

31′ Penalty for Argentina

32′ Goallllllll! Messi converts from the spot

30′ Penalty for Argentina after Livakovic clattered onrushing Julian Alvarez in the box.

27′ Free-kick for Croatia, Modric whipped it in but cleared away by the Argentine defence.

25′ Enzo Fernandes with the first threat from Argentina. But Livakovic does a good job to keep out of danger

6′ Free-kick for Argentina as Paredes is brought down

4′ De Paul sent a long one to the box but comfortably parried by the Croatian goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic

1′ We are underway at the Lusail stadium