By Godwin Oritse

HEAD of the commercial operations of the newly completed Lekki Deep Sea Port, Managing Director of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, LPLEL, Mr. Du Ruogang has said that its awaiting the Presidential commissioning of the port before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Rougang who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos yesterday also said that the Port is ready for official commissioning and commencement of commercial operations.

Ruogang assured that all necessary arrangements are being put in place for the official commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari, after which the port will be fully set for the start of commercial operations.

He noted that the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT), is putting everything in place to give a world-class port experience.

Also, all the relevant agencies have been sensitized to undertake their roles in the new port.

Ruogang applauded the media, noting that the media is an important stakeholder in the port’s success. He also requested that the Media extend the same support to the container terminal operator, Lekki Freeport Terminal, as they prepare to commence operations. During the parley, it was noted that while Lagos State Government commenced work on the construction of access roads leading to the port, there was an appeal for more support in the area of infrastructural development to ensure easy cargo movement out of the port.

He also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies, including the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, for their contribution to making the port a reality.