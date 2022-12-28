Erling Haaland has continued from where he left off before the World Cup break as he scored two goals to power Manchester City past Leeds United in the English Premier League on Wednesday.

The brace also saw Haaland become the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in a season.

City took the lead just before the break through Rodri’s follow-up finish after series of attacks launched to break a stubborn Leeds backline.

In the 51st minute, Haaland found the back of the net off a Jack Grealish assist to put City two goal up.

Grealish who had missed series of chances in the first half then stepped up again to be provider for Haaland’s second on the night in the 64th minute.

Pascal Struijk will head home from a corner to pull a goal back for Leeds but proved not to be enough to distort City’s three-point mission at Elland Road.

City, though, secured the win to move back up to second behind the Gunners and two points better off than third-placed Newcastle, both of whom won on Monday.