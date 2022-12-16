.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Police in Abuja has confirmed the death of a lady who was crushed to death along the Chikakore axis, in the Kubwa Area Council of the FCT, by a moving train, yesterday.

The accident was said to have occurred when the car, carrying the unidentified lady, got stuck in the middle of the rail line, resulting in the train ramming into it.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said upon receiving information of the incident, investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters were drafted swiftly to the scene and took charge of the situation.

She said, “The FCT Police Command is aware of the unfortunate incident of Rail/motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information Crime scene, investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drafted swiftly to the scene and took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on the ground.”