By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Chairman, Labour Party House of Representative and House of Assembly Candidates’ Forum in Kano State, Abubakar Ali, has said that the party is not working or stepping down for any political party in the 2023 general election.

Ali, who is contesting for the state House of Assembly, Bagwai Constituency, said the party is in the race to contest and win the forthcoming general elections at all levels.

He stated this during a town hall meeting it organized to unveil the party’s manifesto to it party leaders and supporters in Kano.

Read Also: 2023 Presidency: I don’t have all the answers, but we’ll listen, act – Atiku

The party stalwart said they were optimistic of landslide victory in the state as it is working to win by 60 per cent and not 25 per cent.

According to him, “we are not working for any political party. We are in the race to win the forthcoming elections and by May 29, we will be sworn in.

“Labour Party is gaining momentum in Kano and Northern Nigeria.

“The bad governance by APC is affecting all of us and so we are waiting for the election to deliver victory to Peter Obi.

“We are not talking about giving LP 25 per cent votes in Kano, but 60 per cent and we are ready to do just that,” Ali stated.

On his part, the party Chairman in the state, Mohammed Raji, said it is not relenting as it is working assiduously to mobilize support for the party and that which will translate into victory for the party from bottom to top.