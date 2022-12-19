…Plans too send Child Labour Bill to NASS

ByJohnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday said that the mandate of the Ministry of Labour and Employment is not only handling of crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and its employer as well as other unions.

This is as the Ministry has concluded plans to send to the National Assembly the Child Labour Bill which seeks to stop engagement of under aged children in certain hazardous Occupations and Processes as well as regulating the conditions of services of such children engaged in non-hazardous Occupations and Processes.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, stated this in Abuja, during a one-day workshop for Labour reporters.

She said that the mandates of the ministry are unique to the human existence.

According to her, it is important for Nigerians, through proper reportage to gain deep understanding of the functions, programmes, activities and achievements of the Ministry in the area of its mandates.

Specifically, she said the ministry ensures safety operations at workplace and healthy status of all the workers in both private and public establishments across the country.

Daju explained that the professional departments, in collaboration with the service departments, drive the ministry’s mandates to satisfy the delivery expectations of its customers.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Effective reportage on the promotion of safety and health in the workplace”, she added that the professional departmental mandates are components of the overall mandates of the ministry.

She said, “Consequently, inadequate knowledge of the workings of these departments, which embody the essence of the ministry, would invariably lead to unsatisfactory reportage of their activities, and ultimately the ministry’s mandates.

“One of the ways to rectify this, is to equip you, Labour correspondents, with the necessary background information, which is integral to balanced, in-depth and impactful reportage. For this purpose, the workshop is expected to scale up and update your knowledge of this aspect of the Ministry’s mandates, for a corresponding effective and qualitative reportage on it.

“The workshop will also serve to refresh your memory, and bring you up to date, on the provisions of national laws and policies, as well as international laws and regulations on Occupational Safety and Health, especially ILO Conventions 155 and 187.

“As you may be aware, the 110th International Labour Conference (ILC), held this year in Geneva, added safety and health to the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

“The Occupational Safety and Health, and Inspectorate departments are at the helm of driving and delivering the Ministry’s mandate on the promotion of safe and healthy environment in the nation’s workplaces, through factory and labour inspections, and other activities and programmes.

“These two departments have significant roles to play in the success of Government’s policies and programmes in the labour sector, as they ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of workers through the enforcement of extant Labour laws.

“Therefore, it is important that the media understand some of their major work dynamics and how they deliver on this mandate.”