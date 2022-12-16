*Says “I lost a very good friend, ally” Demola Seriki

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige. has expressed sadness of the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki.

Recall that Seriki died Thursday at the age of 63.

Ngige in statement by his media office, said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador Seriki, his very good friend and ally.

While paying glowing tribute to the late envoy, the former Anambra State Governor lamented that Seriki died in his prime and at a time that the country needed his services most, saying he will be surely missed by his family, friends and political associates.

Ngige said, “Demola was my very good friend and ally. He was a successful businessman, thoroughbred politician, quintessential public servant and a seasoned diplomat.

“Between 2008 and 2010, he held different ministerial portfolios under the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Supervising Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Minister of State for Defence and Minister of Interior.

“Thereafter, he joined us in the progressive fold and contributed his quota to the victory of our party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, which brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power.

“Demola was appointed as ambassador to Spain in 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nation’s World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), positions he held until his death last Thursday. We will all miss him.”

The Minister commiserated with all those Seriki left behind, particularly members of his immediate and extended family and the people of Lagos State and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear this great loss of a cherished loved one.