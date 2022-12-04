Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso on Sunday charged his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to reduce the school fees for American University of Nigeria The American University of Nigeria (AUN), a private university the latter established in Yola the capital of Adamawa.

Kwankwanso made the remarks while answering a questions on ways to improve Nigeria’s education sector at the ongoing at a town hall meeting organized by Arise TV, Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers.

His words, “I have to thank Waziri, he has a university, which is a very good thing. The only thing is that he should try and make the fees much lower so that our teeming supporters and Nigerians, as many as possible, can join the university”.

Kwankwaso added that he would encourage the private sector to invest education from the primary to the tertiary level, just as he said that everything about ASUU have to do with honesty, credibility and sincerity.

Reacting to the same question, Atiku posited that education is the most important is to get kids rightly educated so as to catalyse the nation’s growth while stressing that more funds should be invested in the sector.

His words: “The most important thing is to get our kids educated. And not only educated but rightly educated. And then they can make themselves available to the private sector for growth—which is the engine room of the economy.”

Atiku also cited how he introduced the Universal Basic Education(UBEC) while in office as vice president which made it compulsory for every child in Nigeria to receive education free of charge from Primary to Junior Secondary School.

He said the initiative which was introduced by PDP will correct the challenges in the Nigeria’s educational system if well implemented.